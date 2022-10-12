Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 68,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

