Pando Price Hits $0.0044 (PANDO)

Pando (PANDO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Pando token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Pando has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $62,405.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pando has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pando Profile

Pando’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co. Pando’s official Twitter account is @softwarepando and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pando is medium.com/pando-software.

Pando Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando (PANDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pando has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pando is 0.00451594 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $73,433.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandosoftware.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pando should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

