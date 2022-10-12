Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 181 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.