Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOOG stock opened at $205.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.76 and a one year high of $306.64.

