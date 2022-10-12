Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $524.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.18 and a 200-day moving average of $669.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $512.59 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.