Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PKIUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Parkland Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

