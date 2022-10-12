Particl Trading Down 3.1% This Week (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $2,243.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,513,727 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is https://reddit.com/r/particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Particl is particl.news. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl (PART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Particl has a current supply of 11,751,238.04984224 with 12,511,540.42548327 in circulation. The last known price of Particl is 0.37949569 USD and is down -16.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,248.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://particl.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.