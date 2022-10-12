Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PTNR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

