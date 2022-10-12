PayAccept (PAYT) Price Reaches $0.0781 on Exchanges

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $42,425.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One PayAccept token can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayAccept Token Profile

PayAccept’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 tokens. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/payaccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept (PAYT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayAccept has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayAccept is 0.04709659 USD and is down -11.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $44,382.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.payaccept.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

