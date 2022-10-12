Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 0.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.06. 26,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,106. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

