Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.09. 4,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,370. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

