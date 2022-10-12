Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,811. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $639.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

