Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,634,587 shares.The stock last traded at $14.69 and had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 918,466 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

