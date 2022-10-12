Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Pendle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $78,803.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pendle Token Profile

Pendle was first traded on April 28th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 tokens. Pendle’s official message board is medium.com/pendle. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle (PENDLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pendle has a current supply of 188,700,000 with 184,769,450.02911192 in circulation. The last known price of Pendle is 0.05218988 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $63,586.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pendle.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.