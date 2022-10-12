Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

