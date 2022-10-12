Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.77

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 180688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSMMY. HSBC downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,620.29.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.