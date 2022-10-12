PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in PetMed Express by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

