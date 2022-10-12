PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
PetMed Express Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in PetMed Express by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
