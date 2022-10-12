Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.
Phreesia Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 369,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
Insider Activity at Phreesia
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.