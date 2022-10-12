Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 369,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $107,738. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

