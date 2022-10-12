Pika (PIKA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $311,099.61

Pika (PIKA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Pika has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pika token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pika has a total market capitalization of $311,099.61 and $1,591.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pika

Pika was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 tokens. The official website for Pika is pikacrypto.com. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/pikacrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official message board is pikacrypto.com. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pikacrypto_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pika (PIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pika has a current supply of 49,805,655,002,287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pika is 0.00000001 USD and is down -10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,547.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikacrypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

