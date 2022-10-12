Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. 10,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,595. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 423,862 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.