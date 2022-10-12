Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.10. 144,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,687,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $380,782,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

