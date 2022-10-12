Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. 2,835,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

