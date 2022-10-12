Pluton Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.54 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $10.55 or 0.00055252 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $3.37 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton was first traded on July 20th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,851,999 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @plutus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pluton is https://reddit.com/r/plutus.

Pluton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pluton (PLU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pluton has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,851,999.5 in circulation. The last known price of Pluton is 12.15010689 USD and is up 31.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,163,025.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plutus.it/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

