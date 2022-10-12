PoolTogether Trading Up 7.7% This Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, PoolTogether has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PoolTogether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $28,812.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PoolTogether’s launch date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 tokens. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @pooltogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. The official website for PoolTogether is pooltogether.com. The official message board for PoolTogether is medium.com/pooltogether.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether (POOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PoolTogether has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PoolTogether is 1.47020778 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $23,188.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pooltogether.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoolTogether using one of the exchanges listed above.

