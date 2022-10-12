Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 6147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

