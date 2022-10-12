Power Index Pool Token Tops One Day Volume of $583.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $162,992.63 and $583.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.69 or 0.27604158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2b9335791346e94245dcd316a9c9ed486e6dd7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Power Index Pool Token has a current supply of 199,884. The last known price of Power Index Pool Token is 0.81049582 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,365.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

