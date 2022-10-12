Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,251. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.