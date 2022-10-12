Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

