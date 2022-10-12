Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,079,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.