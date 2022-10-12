ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $16.08. 79,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 36,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMTY. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the first quarter valued at $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.