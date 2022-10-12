Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.64.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.