PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 6,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,175,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 26,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $189,559.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,354 shares of company stock worth $734,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

