Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issued By DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

Insider Activity

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,003 shares of company stock worth $24,975. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $64,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

