QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stake Raised by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,168 shares during the period. QuantumScape comprises about 3.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of QuantumScape worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 205,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,070. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 6.14. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,812.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $344,328.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208,907 shares of company stock worth $14,578,765 in the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

