RAI Finance Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $413,449.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.33 or 0.99999924 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002189 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022873 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

