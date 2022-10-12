RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.15

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $412,680.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

