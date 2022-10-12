Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 4,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Real Good Food Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,730.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

About Real Good Food

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.