Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 4,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
Real Good Food Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.
Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,730.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food
About Real Good Food
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.
