Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 102774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

