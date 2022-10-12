Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE REED traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,370. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.72.
Reed’s Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.