Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE REED traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,370. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

