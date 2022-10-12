Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Renishaw Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
