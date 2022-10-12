Rise Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 421.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. 133,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

