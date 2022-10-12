Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 126,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,355. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

