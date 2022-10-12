Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 470 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 315,563 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 265,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,033,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. 3,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,090. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

