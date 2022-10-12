River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.68). 2,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 52,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.69).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.99.

Get River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Blowers purchased 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,295.92 ($3,982.50).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.