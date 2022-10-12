RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,552. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

