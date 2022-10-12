Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 21,354 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $34,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,210,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,611. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

