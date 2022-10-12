Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,816. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $512.59 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.56.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

