Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,300 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,078.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $21,364.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT remained flat at $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

