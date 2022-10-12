RUSH COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.00 Million (RUSH)

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One RUSH COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. RUSH COIN has a market cap of $18.00 million and $1.64 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RUSH COIN has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RUSH COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RUSH COIN

RUSH COIN’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io. The official message board for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.blogspot.com.

RUSH COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSH COIN (RUSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. RUSH COIN has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RUSH COIN is 0.00527745 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,914,927.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rushcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RUSH COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RUSH COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RUSH COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RUSH COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RUSH COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.