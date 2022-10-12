RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Down 9.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.93. 84,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 100,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 million. Research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $3,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RxSight by 214.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 33.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.